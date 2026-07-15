Vagabonds Rugby Club recently hosted its annual prize presentation evening at its Ballafletcher clubhouse.
Former Wales and British Lions international Andy Powell was the guest of honour and handed out the various awards during the course of the evening.
The 44-year-old played for a number of clubs during his 16-year career, most notably Cardiff Blues, Wasps, Leicester and Sale, as well as briefly switching codes to play for Wigan Warriors in rugby league.
He also played internationally for Wales on 23 occasions, as well as being part of the 2009 Lions tour.
The Club Member of the Year accolade went to Ben Roberts, while the Chairman’s Shield was awarded to Holly Shea who enjoyed double success after also being named as the the recipient of the Amanda Lowe Trophy.
Picking up the Men’s Most Improved Player prize was Lewis Houghton-Casella, although he was unable to attend and therefore this was accepted on his behalf by Leandro Marques.
The Women’s Most Improved Player was awarded to Charlotte Hird, while the Shipsides Trophy was claimed by Jon Reilly.
Theo Head was named as the Men’s Young Player of the Year, while Roseena McNair was awarded the Women’s Young Player of the Year accolade.
It was then the turn of the top two awards to be presented, with Sammie MacDonald being named as the Women’s Captain’s Cup and Player of the Year, while Dan Bonwick was the winner of the Men’s Captain’s Cup and Player of the Year accolade.
The evening concluded with speeches as well as a question and answer session with Powell.
NEW SEASON
Vagas’ men’s side are due to get their 2026-27 Counties Three ADM Lancashire and Cheshire campaign underway with a home match against Colne and Nelson on Saturday, September 6.
The women’s team are schedule to begin their new Women's NC 2 North (West) season with an away trip to Liverpool Collegiate Bluebirds on Saturday, September 19.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.