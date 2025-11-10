Douglas-based insurance broker, Gallagher, has renewed its sponsorship of Vagabonds Rugby Club’s women’s side.
The firm say the renewal of the partnership comes at a moment of unprecedented momentum for women’s rugby, both locally and globally, following the England Red Roses’ victory in the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup in September, where they lifted their third world title in front of a record-breaking crowd at Twickenham.
Vagabonds are the island’s only women’s rugby team and have proudly represented the Isle of Man for more than 26 years.
Gallagher’s continued backing will support the team throughout the 2025-26 season, providing funding for new kit, community outreach and enhanced match-day experiences for players and supporters alike.
The partnership builds on Gallagher’s broader commitment to the women’s game, including its role as an official partner of women’s rugby, WXV and the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 and as a principal partner of Premiership Women’s Rugby at a UK national level.
Locally, Gallagher has previously sponsored key events such as the Vagabonds Ladies’ International Women’s Day match.
Managing director of Gallagher in the Isle of Man, Tim Mitchell, said: ‘The Red Roses’ World Cup win showed what’s possible when women’s rugby is supported at every level.
‘We’re proud to back Vagabonds Ladies as they continue to inspire future generations of players here in the Isle of Man.’
Vagabonds captain Samantha McDonald added: ‘Having Gallagher’s continued support means the world to us. It helps us grow the game locally, compete with confidence, and be part of the incredible momentum that’s building in women’s rugby.’
This season, Vagabonds will wear the Gallagher branding at home and away fixtures, with special match day events planned to celebrate the partnership. The collaboration will also include community ‘come and try’ sessions to encourage more women and girls to get involved in the sport.
Comments
