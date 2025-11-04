There’s a big weekend ahead for Douglas Rugby Club at Port-e-Chee.
The Manx side take on Vale of Lune on Saturday afternoon, aiming to overhaul the Lancaster outfit in the Regional Two North West standings.
The visitors currently sit in third place, one spot above Phil Cringle’s side who have enjoyed a fine start to the season winning five of their six games so far.
When Vale last visited Manx shores in September 2024, Douglas were unrelenting in a 53-6 trouncing, but this season to date only one league point separates the two clubs.
Douglas have the opportunity to leapfrog both Vale and North Ribblesdale if the Yorkshire men trip up at Winnington Park, and Douglas have a game in hand after their game with Burnage was postponed.
Although leaders Sandbach are unlikely to drop points while hosting West Park St Helens, Douglas can look forward to the Sandbach return in December.
In round two in September, Douglas had a 51st minute 17-20 lead in Cheshire, only to run out of steam. Douglas haven’t been beaten since.
With outside-half Matty Wood unavailable on Saturday, there will be a change or two from the side that beat Birkenhead Park last time out.
If Josh Duncan is handed the role, then Oli Corkish, Will Cain, Kudzai Chenda and Jack Wallis are again in contention for places elsewhere in the three-quarters.
Harry Hewson, Nathan Robson and twins Craig and Kyle Martin are probably inked in, but Tuesday and Thursday training can sometimes throw in the unexpected.
Up front, skipper Blake Snell returns after injury, during which Liam Kirkpatrick picked up the captaincy baton effectively, and Simon Hoddinott may have recovered from a shoulder injury.
Conor Garland, Josh Campbell and Owen Carvin will feature in the front-row, and Snell’s second-row berth will be alongside Ethan Kermode.
That throws Harry Cartwright into the back-row scrabble for selection where Kirkpatrick, John Dutnall, Blake Everson and Ian Larson are all in good form. Cringle has plenty of options and a strong bench. Kick-off is 2pm.
Celts take on Vikings in Manx Shield
Leaders Douglas Celts host Western Vikings in a first-versus-second contest in the Hartford Homes Manx Shield at Port-e-Chee this Saturday.
It’s still only early days in the competition but Celts are two from two and look very strong.
Not only do they have the fringe players who don’t make the 18-man first-team squad, but they also have injury returnees and a group of experienced veterans to fill in the gaps.
Vikings have struggled a little personnel-wise and, with Ramsey and Vagabonds both in league action, there’ll be some tough calls to be made for the Viking regulars who have been getting league experience.
On paper, this should be a win for the Celts.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
