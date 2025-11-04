Crosby Cricket Club has been awarded a £50,000 grant from the Manx Lottery Trust through its community awards programme to fund the replacement of its net facility, which has been in place for more than 14 years.
The much-needed investment will enable the club to continue providing quality training facilities for its teams, members and the wider community, ensuring it remains fit for purpose for years to come.
The grant has supported the installation of a new three-lane retractable practice net setup at Marown Memorial Playing Fields, replacing the existing two-lane facility.
This upgrade will also address safety concerns related to the current location and increase the club’s ability to host youth training sessions, including the Manx Youth Games and under-nine training, while also being available for the community and for women’s cricket sessions.
Crosby Cricket Club’s Kevin Quine said: ‘We are incredibly thankful to the Manx Lottery Trust for its generous support.
‘This grant will allow us to upgrade our facilities and meet the growing needs of our club and the local community.
‘The new net setup will help us enhance our training capabilities, especially for our youth teams, and create a safer, more effective practice environment for everyone.’
Stephen Turner, chairman of the Manx Lottery Trust, added: ‘We’re delighted to support Crosby Cricket Club with this important project and wish them every success as they work to improve their facilities and continue to nurture local talent in cricket.’
The Manx Lottery Trust's community awards programme continues to provide essential support for projects that benefit the Isle of Man community.
By funding initiatives like the Crosby Cricket Club’s net replacement, the Trust aims to enhance opportunities for people of all ages to participate in sport, improve health and wellbeing and bring communities together.