Not one but two Isle of Man representative rugby teams headed for Warrington over the weekend in the first representative games for 20 years.
Ellan Vannin, the island’s second XV, narrowly lost out 31-29 to a Warrington second XV in the first match.
A George Callister double gave Ellan Vannin an early 10-0 then Warrington clawed one back before Percy Hampton dotted down a pushover try which Cam Findlay converted.
Shay Waterworth took advantage of a loose ball and scored out wide to see Ellan Vannin 22-14 in front after Warrington had again snuck in to reduce the deficit.
As the game neared its closing stages, Kieran Kneale danced through the defence to score and Findlay’s conversion saw them leading 29-21. But two late Warrington scores saw the hosts sneak the win.
With the curtain-raiser done, the two first teams took the field and the island side scored immediately from the kick-off when Oli Corkish gathered the kick and ran it back. Dan Bonwick then picked up from the base of the ruck.
Warrington pulled once back but a hard line from Harry Hewson quickly cancelled it out when he touched down by the posts.
The island team then turned on the power. Liam Kirkpatrick blasted through a big gap to score, before Blake Snell finished off a catch-and-drive lineout and Kirkpatrick bagged his second when the tight five roared into life at a close-range scrum.
The island side was suddenly 31-7 ahead and cruising.
After the break there was more to come. Matty Wood stole Warrington ball and sent Josh Duncan clear. A trademark Matt Meechan run narrowed the defence and a Wood crossfield kick put Corkish in.
Kirkpatrick completed his hat-trick with a catch-and-drive lineout play and finally Hewson created a gap for Kyle Martin to canter in from halfway.
In amongst all that, Warrington managed a consolation score but it was the Isle of Man team who took the honours with a 57-12 win.
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