The Christmas turkey is out of the way and the rugby season can resume.
But the Manx Executive Committee has been looking at the Ravenscroft Manx Shield and some radical changes may be afoot – more of that to follow next week.
This weekend there are only two games scheduled. Eastern Barbarians had been due to face Nomads Greens at Ballafletcher, so this has been replaced by Western Vikings v Ramsey Blues which takes place at QEII School at 2.15pm.
At Mooragh Park, Ramsey’s Reds take on Nomads Whites, with Western Vikings lending a shoulder to the wheel with player numbers.
This mix-and-match approach was felt to be the best way to try and complete the fixture list as all clubs suffered the mid-season injury/illness problems which occur around Christmas each year.
On paper, Ramsey should be too strong for Nomads Whites, while the Greens should comfortably outgun the Barbarians.
Also making their return to competitive action this weekend are Douglas RUFC.
The Manx side will host Wilmslow at Port-e-Chee this Saturday afternoon, with the game kicking off at 2pm.
The visitors currently lie 11th in the Regional Two North West, a couple of places and three points behind Douglas but with a game in hand.
The Manx club has just released a book to celebrate its 150th season - full story in this week’s Isle of Man Examiner.
Fixtures
Saturday, January 7:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Wilmslow
@ Port-e-Chee ko 2pm
Ravenscroft Manx Shield
Western Vikings v Ramsey Blues @ QE2 School ko 2.15pm
Ramsey Reds v Nomads Whites @ Mooragh Park ko 2.15pm