While there are a few loose ends to tie up in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire, the final scheduled round of phase one fixtures takes place this Saturday.
The league will eventually split into two conferences of seven teams each and the first round of these new games is on February 14.
But there is some work to be done first, especially with postponed matches after two weekends of bad weather. Ramsey and Vagabonds are pretty much unaffected by this and both will play in the lower of the two conferences.
Ramsey face Oldham this Saturday away from home in the first league meeting between the two.
The Manx side picked up a solid win against Hoylake last weekend and Hoylake beat Oldham the previous week in something of a shock result.
But that Oldham team was a little different to the side that beat Orrell just before Christmas and I suspect Ramsey will have a tougher job on their hands than results perhaps suggest.
All areas of the Ramsey game fired last Saturday as the scrum dominated and the backline found the gaps.
Defensively though, they leaked four tries and almost let Hoylake back into the game so perhaps that will be a training focus this week.
Skipper Josh Corteen’s injured hamstring weathered the storm and this week could see the return of Matthew Meechan who has been on a ski trip. The presence of those two in a Ramsey back row would lift the squad come Saturday.
Vagas lost narrowly away at Ormskirk and felt a little hard done to as they were within seven points and one more try could have made a big difference.
Their youngsters are staring to make their pushes into the senior team and last weekend Jackson Bowers not only made his senior debut but also notched up his first try too.
With these youngsters picking up from more established players like Matt Rockwell and Dan Bonwick, things could be looking up for Vagas.
But this week could belong to visitors Fleetwood who find themselves newly on top of the standings.
The chasing pack have games in hand but at the moment the Lancashire side are in the driving seat and may be a bit too handy for Vagas.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.