After what seems like a lifetime off, rugby finally gets back underway this Saturday.
In Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire, Ramsey face Hoylake at the Mooragh while Vagas hit the road to Ormskirk.
The visit of the Wirral side gives Ramsey a great opportunity to pick up their first win of the league campaign.
It would be unfair to say Hoylake are struggling with only four wins from 11 starts and a points difference not that different from Ramsey’s, but it has to be viewed as a winnable game for the Manx side.
Vagas snatched a draw away at Hoylake and the suspicion is that they may be weaker on the road. That said, they did pick up a surprise win against Oldham on Saturday so they could be a team ‘on the up’.
Reports from the Ramsey squad suggest no significant injury concerns.
Jake Richmond’s leg appears to have recovered and while Kyle Shnier, Josh Leece and Ffinlo Corkill remain on the long-term sick list, everyone else is fine and with the possibility of a couple of students still home from the Christmas break, Josh Corteen should have a full squad to pick from.
For Vagas there’s also a good shot at picking up a win.
Ormskirk are four from 10 and their points difference is not that dissimilar to Vagas.
The game is away from home so it remains to be seen who can or can’t travel.
The ever-improving Matty Williams should however book a side and his versatility makes him a must have.
He can hook, play on the flank or even at scrum-half and really punches above his weight from the bench. There are no reported injuries for Vagas either and while the historical playing record favours Ormskirk, Vagas could just sneak one here.
