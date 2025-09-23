Property developer Hartford Homes has been confirmed as the new competitions and community sponsor for Isle of Man Rugby.
The sponsorship covers the monthly junior rugby festivals and the Junior Manx Cup, all of which are key events that provide a pathway into the intermediate game and the Isle of Man Rugby Academy.
Speaking about the deal, the Isle of Man’s rugby development officer Kris Hattam said: ‘Hartford Homes’ sponsorship provides a big boost to the island game.
‘It means we can continue to grow participation, develop coaches and referees and build clear pathways from schools into clubs.
‘We’re also not just developing rugby players, but confident and respectful young people.
‘At the heart of this partnership with Hartford Homes is a shared belief that better people create better players and the values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline, and sportsmanship are central to rugby in the island.
‘With more than 550 registered junior players last season, including 64 girls, junior rugby is thriving in the Isle of Man.
‘Hartford’s support will help ensure inclusive playing opportunities while also providing vital investment in coach development programmes, match officials, and building pathways that connect clubs and schools.
‘The monthly junior rugby festivals give more than 250 children aged five to 12 the chance to experience the game in a fun and inclusive setting.
‘Junior Manx Cup competitions allow for children aged 13 to 16 to channel their competitive edge away from their regular season friendlies.’
A spokesperson for Hartford Homes added: ‘We’re proud to support Isle of Man Rugby, particularly within the junior levels where the values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, and discipline play such a vital role in helping to shape the characters of young people.
‘They also align closely with our own commitment to the community and excellence. Therefore, we’re delighted to help ensure that these opportunities are open to young people.’
