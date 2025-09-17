The new domestic rugby season kicks off this Saturday, with one game in the Manx Shield.
With Ramsey leaving the domestic set up to return to the English RFU system, there was a worry as to who would fill the void.
But Douglas have stepped up to the plate and Port-e-Chee club’s second XV - the Celts - has been reborn after a few guest appearances last season.
The Shield gets underway this weekend with the first game between Douglas and Southern Nomads at the home pitch of the former.
Nomads took a mauling at the end of last season, but they beat a Vagabonds team in a pre-season game and could be the ones to watch.
Rob Craine was a danger man last season for the southerners and he bagged three in the aforementioned friendly game at Ballafletcher which suggests he’s on form.
George Callister also ran in a couple of scores to set a marker for his season.
Nevertheless Douglas have some quality in their squad and are restricted to a squad of 18 for first-team league matches so should have a few bodies spare for the seconds.
How many and who are always the key questions. On paper Nomads should start as favourites here, but it may well be close. Kick-off is at the slightly earlier than usual time of 1pm.
Fixtures: Saturday, September 20
Regional 2 North West
Douglas v Altrincham Kersal @ Port-e-Chee ko 2pm
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Vagabonds v Sale FC 1861 2nd XV @ Ballafletcher ko tbc
Hartford Homes Manx Shield
Douglas Celts v PDMS Southern Nomads @ Port-e-Chee ko 1pm
DAVE CHRISTIAN
- Reports and results from the weekend’s games will appear in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.