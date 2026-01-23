Southern Nomads have for many years been the team to beat in domestic rugby.
The mantle has slipped a little this season and five games into their Hartford Homes Manx Shield campaign they find themselves bottom of the standings and 20 points adrift of leaders Douglas Celts.
This weekend they have a chance to redress that balance when Western Vikings visit Ballakilley Park.
Since the digitisation of fixtures these two have met 14 times, with Nomads coming out winners on 13 of those. The only Vikings win though was this season on October 25 when the westerners won 22-19 at QEII.
The bigger Ballakilley pitch will come into play this week and should see a Nomads win.
The latter have been without a fixture since a pre-Christmas friendly with Douglas Celts which ended in a 22-22 draw and, while their various junior age groups have had outings, the first XV has been a little short on game time.
This means that, while there may be a little rustiness, the players should be injury-free and reasonably well rested. Vikings lost narrowly to Douglas in a Shield fixture two weeks ago so will be a little more up to speed.
Both sides have players to watch out for. For Nomads look for the jiggery pokery of veteran fly half Mark Young who has all the tricks.
Outside of Young the hard-charging captain Finn McGregor will be difficult to stop and the Craine brothers in the back three can bring a touch of finesse.
Vikings have their men too: multi positional skipper Ed Knight is a proven try scorer and Harry Goodwin brings some league grittiness from Vagabonds.
This could be a tight game but Nomads should take the honours.
FIXTURES
Saturday, January 24:
Regional Two North West
Burnage v Douglas @ Burnage ko tbc
Hartford Homes Manx Shield
PDMS Southern Nomads v Western Vikings @ Ballakilley Park ko 2.15pm
DAVE CHRISTIAN
