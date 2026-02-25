Vagabonds host Ramsey at Ballafletcher on Saturday in a league and cup double header.
The fixture will count for Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire Minor Conference as well as the Hartford Homes Manx Cup. While this is far from ideal, it does give the game some real gravity.
It’s only round two of the conference games and with points from phase one being carried forward, the poor earlier form shown by both means they’re unlikely to be in contention.
In the Manx Cup, neither side have a win yet and with Vagas having played twice, a bonus-point win is a must for them for any chance of making the final.
Vagas have been well rested and had a free weekend last Saturday. Skipper Dan Bonwick has been sidelined with a groin injury and hopefully the break has allowed him time to heal.
But Cam Findlay is a great replacement and he scored all Vagas points in their Manx Cup outing against Douglas Celts.
Ramsey were well beaten in that cup match last week and will no doubt be concerned with possible injuries ahead of this game.
Skipper Josh Corteen, try machine Brandon Atchison and utility back Jake Richmond all picked up knocks on Saturday.
However, prop forward Michéal Flynn was off-island last week and could return to the forwards.
The last meeting between the two was at Mooragh Park in November and ended in a 0-0 draw. Expect more points this time around!
DAVE CHRISTIAN
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.