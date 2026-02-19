Former Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year Bevan Rodd will once again be on the bench for England in the Six Nations this weekend.
The ex-Buchan pupil, who spent his formative years in the island, has been named in the squad for their clash with Ireland at the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.
The 25-year-old loose-head prop was on the bench for both of England’s opening two matches of this year’s championship, playing the bulk of the second half during the Red Roses’ convincing opening-weekend win over Wales.
He was then a 57th-minute replacement for Ellis Genge during England’s dramatic loss to Scotland last weekend.
That 31-20 defeat at the hands of their rivals has resulted in head coach Steve Borthwick making three changes to his starting XV for this weekend’s game, which kicks off at 2.10pm on Saturday afternoon and will be screened live on ITV.
