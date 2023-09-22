Former Buchan pupil Bevan Rodd is set to make his Rugby World Cup debut for England this weekend.
The 23-year-old, who was born in Scotland but raised in the Isle of Man, was named in the squad last month but did not feature in either of the Red and Whites’ opening fixtures against Argentina and Japan.
With England top of their group, head coach Steve Borthwick has opted to start the Sale Sharks man in Saturday’s game against Chile which takes place at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille, France.
The game kicks off at 4.45pm and will be televised live on ITV.