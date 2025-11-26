Ramsey Rugby Club host Vagabonds at Mooragh Park on Saturday in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire in a tie which has been eagerly awaited since the fixture list was announced back in July.
The dilution of the leagues in 2019 has resulted in a few mismatches and left both Ramsey and Vagabonds occupying the bottom two places in the table.
Vagas though have the slightly better record with one win from seven, while Ramsey have yet to break their duck. Additionally, Vagas have a losing bonus point from their game against Orrell, plus a draw against Hoylake which all suggests Vagas could have then edge in this clash.
The playing records are not that dissimilar though. Vagas have scored two more points than Ramsey in their seven games which implies the attacks are not that different.
But Ramsey have the leakiest defence in the table with 400 points going against them, albeit 116 were all in one game back in September.
The Vagas’ defence against Dukinfield two weeks ago was immense. From one to 15 they were all making tackles and some thumping ones too. Leo Marques and Cam Findlay definitely caught the eye that day.
Cal Donnell is another solid defender and he was back last week to make only his third appearance of the season.
Vagas’ strength though is up front and they will look to dominate Ramsey’s tight five to deliver clean ball to skipper Dan Bonwick and his backline.
Despite their playing record, Ramsey were right in the game at half-time last week against Burnley. There were only four points separating the sides after 40 minutes but Burnley tightened things up after the break.
Ramsey captain Josh Corteen paired with Matt Meechan in the back row were as usual a handful but the player that caught the eye was centre Keiran Kneale.
Ramsey have a few injuries to deal with too. Josh Leece and Jake Richmond were joined on the sick list by Jake Severs last Saturday and, with Ffinlo Corkill awaiting attention to a knee problem, they may have their options restricted.
Based on form, Vagas probably start as favourites in what should be a proper blood-and-thunder game.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
FIXTURES
Saturday, November 29:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Widnes @ Port-e-Chee ko 1.30pm
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Ramsey v Vagabonds @ Mooragh Park ko 1.30pm
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.