Sandbach and Douglas Rugby Club have both headed the Regional Two North West table already this season.
With the top four being separated by only two league points, this Saturday’s match takes on added interest as the first of this season’s return matches at Port-e-Chee.
The Manx side led at Sandbach in September with 20 minutes left, only to lose 38-20 at the whistle.
There’s also the matter of a play-off scenario for promotion from the top four which further fizzes up the contest, as Douglas are currently fourth with a game in hand, one point behind Sandbach in second and two points behind leaders North Ribblesdale.
Douglas have been winning when not at their best and clearly the stable selection process contributed to a seven-match unbeaten run, only ended by last week’s penalty at West Park St Helens.
Meanwhile, Sandbach beat 12th-placed Altrincham Kersal 19-9 at home in the last round and the feeling is those results don’t accurately reflect the true form of the two sides meeting at Port-e-Chee.
Sandbach had a couple of shockers recently with losses to Winnington Park and North Ribblesdale, but Douglas will need to be at their competitive best to improve. Sandbach nilled the hosts when they visited in January.
Squad news revolves around the return of skipper Blake Snell and centre Josh Duncan, as well as the loss of Harry Hewson until shortly after Christmas for head injury considerations.
Kudzai Chenda, Harry Wallis and Zac Wickman made first-team debuts last week, and from the gym Mark Oldfield said a January return to action is planned.
Kick-off this Saturday is 1.30pm.
