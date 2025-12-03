As ever, perhaps the easy bit is getting there. Now, Douglas Rugby Club look to maintain their lead at the top of Regional Two North West with a visit to West Park St Helens on Saturday.
Despite having won three games, which included Waterloo and Birkenhead Park, West Park are ninth in the table.
The last time Douglas and West Park were in the same league division in the 2015-16 season, a narrow 16-17 November loss at Port-e-Chee was followed in March 2016 when Douglas were building their way towards promotion from South Lancashire/Cheshire Division One and recorded a thumping 10-20 win at Prescot Road.
Fitness tests will be key during the week, with Harry Hewson, Blake Snell and Oli Corkish in various states of repair.
West Park are only five points (just one bonus point win) above Altrincham at the bottom and they won’t want to slip any closer.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
