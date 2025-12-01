Douglas Rugby Club overcame injuries and visitors Widnes in a gripping and at times feisty encounter at Port-e-Chee on Saturday, then received news that really made their day and a bit of history.
Persistent rain highlighted the skills on offer from both sides and dictated a fractious forward battle that Douglas edged from the outset.
The Manx pack took early command and only 12 minutes in a penalty try was awarded after repeated Widnes infringements in the scrum.
Although the visitors negotiated the resulting yellow card period without conceding another score and Douglas scrum-half Nathan Robson patched up a friendly-fire cut, it was quarter of an hour before Douglas scored again.
Another pinpoint lineout, with Liam Kirkpatrick and hooker Josh Campbell at the core, led to a Douglas maul heading toward the Widnes goal-line. In desperation, the Widnes defence illegally hauled down the rumbling juggernaut and Robson kicked the penalty for 10-0.
Only moments later, Widnes struck through midfield. Close support and direct running lines split the Douglas midfield apart for centre Kevin Leadbetter to sprint over and Laurie McGovern kicked the conversion for 10-7.
Robson sniped and harassed, but Widnes number eight Tom O’Neill was adept at retaining ball even as his front-five were at best under pressure in the tight and occasionally in retreat.
A second yellow was awarded when the Widnes scrum wheeled out of trouble and a momentary fracas broke out to prelude a talking-to from referee Billy Coulter.
This time the hosts took advantage and it was Kirkpatrick striding through to plunge between defenders to score.
Robson converted for 17-7 and, on the cusp of half-time, Kirkpatrick struck again. John Dutnall instigated a turnover, second-rowers Ethan Kermode and Harry Cartwright thundered upfield and Kirkpatrick’s instinctive supporting line did the rest.
Robson converted for 24-7, but Widnes certainly weren’t out of the contest even as frustrations boiled over and Coulter issued further warnings.
The league-leading Douglas defence earned its corn, Dutnall with a comprehensive touchline hit on winger Ben Finch, Douglas centre Harry Hewson off with a knock and a shuffle of home resources saw Zak Wickman make his debut from the bench.
Kudzai Chenda also made his league debut when he replaced flanker Blake Everson and Conor Garland subbed Owen Carvin, but several charge downs of Douglas fly-half Matty Wood kicks upped the ante.
A 72nd-minute try from Widnes flanker Chris Feeley gave the Cheshire side the sniff of a losing bonus point at 24-12, until Robson boomed a 45-metre relieving kick to the Widnes 22m touchline in the 78th minute for a Douglas throw-in.
That probably just clinched Robson the man of the match award where Kirkpatrick and Dutnall were also in the running, and the Douglas forwards finished the job with Campbell launched over by his compadres for the bonus-point fourth try and 29-12.
As results came in after the Douglas-Widnes early kick-off, leaders Sandbach had lost, perhaps unexpectedly, at local rivals Winnington Park for a solitary losing bonus point.
With a game in hand, Douglas planted their flag firmly at the top of Regional Two North West for the first time.
Douglas squad: Owen Carvin, Josh Campbell, Simon Hoddinott, Harry Cartwright, Ethan Kermode, Blake Everson, John Dutnall, Liam Kirkpatrick, Nathan Robson, Matty Wood, Harry Hewson, Josh Duncan, Craig Martin, Jack Wallis, Kyle Martin, Conor Garland, Kudzai Chenda, Zak Wickham.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.