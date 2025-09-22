Douglas Celts were impressive in their return to rugby’s Hartford Homes Manx Shield on Saturday afternoon as they beat Southern Nomads 37-10 at Port-e-Chee.
A hat-trick of tries from Craig McGee set the tone, with Jack Rowlands at number 10, Jack Wallis, skipper Percy Hampton and Fred Atherton adding one apiece.
Rowlands kicked a single conversion, while Finn McGregor and Ciaran Stephens tries kept Nomads in the match.
A knee injury to Douglas flanker Niall Killey was the only blemish on an entertaining contest.
Results: Saturday, September 20
Regional Two North West
Douglas 62-13 Altrincham Kersal
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Vagabonds 22-91 Sale FC 1861 2nd XV
Hartford Homes Manx Shield
Douglas Celts 37-10 PDMS Southern Nomads
