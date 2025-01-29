Douglas Rugby Club welcome Burnage to Port-e-Chee in Regional Two North West this Saturday afternoon.
A losing bonus point in Greater Manchester against the same side earlier in the season back in October, despite missing six players from the win over Altrincham Kersal a week earlier, was a pointer towards better things for the Manx side.
The return match on home soil this Saturday afternoon against the fifth-placed Stockport side may be very different, but coach Phil Cringle keeps feet firmly on the ground where touchline expectations are concerned and his focus will be on getting his side off to a strong start at Port-e-Chee.
There’s plenty of motivation to do so, as Altrincham Kersal and Widnes are both one point ahead of Douglas and have tough assignments against effectively the top two.
A win for the Manx side could take them to sixth and potentially on the heels of Burnage themselves in fifth.
There’s no doubt Douglas are a handful in the tight with a front five to challenge the best, and last week the entire pack of forwards was commended by spectator John Garland for their overpowering of the Winnington Park unit.
The squad is strengthened further with Liam Kirkpatrick available this weekend, a key man in the lineout as well as marauding in the loose, and out wide the form of Jonty Cope is a welcome boost.
If Harry Hewson returns in the centre and Kyle Martin, who made such a mark last week in midfield, moves out to the wing again, Douglas should be a handful all over the paddock.
Kick-off at Port-e-Chee will be at 2pm.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT