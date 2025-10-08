Storm Amy put paid to Douglas Rugby Club’s fixture at Burnage last Saturday and the re-arranged date is yet to be decided but, among the rest of the fixtures played in Regional Two North West, several results raised eyebrows.
Last season’s promotion favourites Waterloo are now played four, lost four and, although having played three away from their Blundellsands home, losing to Widnes and West Park St Helens is a surprise.
Similarly, Birkenhead Park, back in after relegation from Regional One North West, have lost to West Park, North Ribblesdale and Sandbach since beating Widnes narrowly on the opening day of the season.
The tie this Saturday at Port-e-Chee against visitors and old rivals Winnington Park, equal on league points with Douglas, gives the Manx side an opportunity to overtake Northwich in fourth should the Cheshire men trip up against Burnage.
The history of the fixture stretches back more than 50 years, with Park entering the Easter festivals at Douglas and contesting Cheshire Cup rounds well before the national leagues were mooted.
Douglas beat Park at Burrows Hill and at Port-e-Chee last season, while Park lost 10-33 at home last week to Widnes, but Douglas will note the 58-point second round thrashing that Park gave Waterloo, irrespective of the Merseysiders’ current strength.
The early season form book only hints at a home win and it’ll be up front where the battle’s won or lost.
Simon Hoddinott returns, Ethan Kermode may make a home debut for Douglas, Nathan Robson and Craig Martin should return from injury, and Cal Dentith will hope to resume his scoring habit on the wing.
Options abound in the back row where Blake Everson, John Dutnall, Ian Larson and Liam Kirkpatrick vie for starting roles, with Mark Oldfield still on the recovery trail.
There’s one thing certain, Douglas coach Phil Cringle will ensure nothing is taken for granted. Kick-off will be at 1.30pm.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
