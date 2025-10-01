Didsbury Toc H are the guests at Ballafletcher this weekend as they visit Vagabonds Rugby Club in Women’s NC2 North (South) on Saturday.
Vagas were somewhat mauled at home by Sale a fortnight ago and coach Jack Caine will want to get the wheels back on his wagon.
Statistically, however, form may be against them. The two sides have met four times previously, with Didsbury winning all four.
The Manchester side also won their season opener, beating Macclesfield 17-0 two weeks ago.
But the Vagas versus Sale game was cut down to 10-a-side and this suited Sale much better. A return to 15 a side should help Vagas who looked to have a stronger set of forwards.
Stand-out players from the Sale game were Lauren Ellison for her vision and kicking and of course Freya Crowe for her pace and finishing.
Becky Dunne did plenty of running as did Leona McGovern who put away a training ground move for a score.
With a full-strength side playing 15s, Vagas are capable of winning but they’ll need to keep focus for the full 80 minutes.
Manx Shield
Western Vikings host Southern Nomads in the Hartford Homes Shield this week with both sides looking for a first win.
Nomads lost their opener to Douglas Celts while Vikings have yet to play.
But Nomads were struggling for player availability last week and hopefully that blip should now pass.
Vikings have a proper squad of grafters. Ed Knight and Harry Goodwin usually lead the way but the father and son combo of Juan and Harvey Callister are usually good to weigh in too.
If available, Nomads’ skipper Finn McGregor leads his team from the front and, with an experienced half-back pairing and the creativity of the Craine brothers, they should start as favourites.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.