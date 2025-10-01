Ramsey head to Clitheroe (weather permitting) this Saturday in search of their first points in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire.
After two rounds of matches the northerners find themselves propping up the table following a narrow defeat at Congleton and something of a thrashing away at Bury.
Bringing home something from the trip to Lancashire would be just the sort of inspiration Josh Corteen’s young side need right now.
The two sides have never met in league competition. Clitheroe’s start to the season has been a little disrupted and they’ve only played one game which was a high-scoring 43-34 win against Hoylake last week.
However, Ramsey look like their squad could be a little disrupted again this weekend.
Kyle Shnier will come into the second row to replace Jacob Corteen and the versatile Brandon Atchison could be a back-row starter with Ste Kneale out injured.
Josh Leece returns to scrum-half following recovery from a shoulder injury and Tom Moffatt’s absence at a family funeral is likely to see Nathan Brew start at 10.
Adam Dempsey will get his first game of the season at centre and Josh Kelly makes his senior debut off the bench.
This number of changes will need time to bed in and Clitheroe will start as favourites.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
Fixtures: Saturday, October 4
Regional Two North West
Burnage v Douglas @ Burnage ko tbc
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Clitheroe v Ramsey @ Clitheroe ko 3pm
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Vagabonds v Didsbury Toc H @ Ballafletcher ko tbc
Hartford Homes Manx Shield
Western Vikings v PDMS Southern Nomads @ QEII ko 2.15pm
