Southern Nomads took the honours at QEII on Saturday afternoon in rugby’s Hartford Homes Manx Shield thanks to a blistering second-half performance.
It came after hosts Western Vikings led 21-20 at half-time.
After only two minutes, with Nomads making the early running, number eight Dick Seed sliced through the Vikings’ defence to give his side an early lead.
Four minutes later though, the game swung the other way when guest Matt Rockwell powered in from a quickly tapped penalty. Vagabonds’ team-mate Cam Findlay converted the try to give Vikings a narrow lead.
Just after the 10-minute mark, Nomads were back in front. George Antill made the initial hard yards before skipper Finn McGregor then delivered a perfect offload to veteran wing Gerard Landels who ran a perfect line to score and put Nomads ahead 10-7.
That lead didn’t last long either. Before 20 minutes had elapsed, Tom Randall finished off a Harvey Callister break at the other end and, when Findlay added another conversion, Vikings were 14-10 in front.
Nomads struck back from the restart. Antill and Seed interplayed in midfield, Mark Young feinted and jinked to clear his man and, with space wide on the right, he was able to find Conor Stephens who dotted down to reclaim the lead for Nomads.
With just over five minutes to go before half-time, Vikings snatched it back. Findlay intercepted a promising Nomads attack and raced 50 metres to score. He converted his own try to leave Viking ahead 21-15.
Jack Sleight then crashed over for Nomads from a tap penalty. This try secured them a try bonus point but still left Vikings with a 21-20 half-time lead.
Six minutes into the second half Findlay’s kick ahead was neatly caught by Seed. He ran the ball into Vikings’ territory and it was moved wide to the left for Stephens to bag his second of the game. Young converted and Nomads were in front.
This burst the Vikings dam and the tries rained in for the next 20 minutes. Rob Craine found a midfield gap to score, Owen Carvin crashed over as did Antill and, just after the hour, replacement, Douglas’ first-teamer, Kyle Martin hit the gas down the left wing.
Young converted three from four and the Vikings 21-20 half-time lead suddenly became a 53-21 Nomads lead.
With a little over 10 minutes to play, Vikings finally hit back. Ed Knight stretched out a long arm to dab the ball down for their fourth try and a bonus point.
Ciaran Stephens weaved his way through the defence for a fifth and an unlikely comeback raised its head.
It was only a brief appearance though. Martin raced in for his second and former Viking Brian Skillicorn went clear down the right win to score against his old club. Young added a conversion too and left Nomads 65-31 clear.
Ciaran Kelly scored his first senior try for Vikings in the closing seconds to round of the afternoon on a blustery day dominated by the men in green.
RESULTS
Saturday, October 4:
Regional Two North West
Burnage P-P Douglas
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Clitheroe P-P Ramsey
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Vagabonds P-P Didsbury Toc H
Hartford Homes Manx Shield
Western Vikings 36-65 PDMS Southern Nomads
DAVE CHRISTIAN
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.