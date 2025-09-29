There was no league or cup rugby in the island over the weekend after Ramsey’s Cheshire Bowl tie with Southern Nomads was postponed until November.
Nevertheless there was some entertaining stuff at Ballafletcher where Castletown and Vagabonds got together for some social touch rugby on Saturday.
The hosts used their superior pace and ball handling skills to run in some well-taken tries, but it was Castletown who ran in the final score of the game which as we all know means that the game ended in a draw!
While Castletown haven’t entered the Hartford Homes Manx Shield this season, the club is doing a lot of things right when it comes to alternative and social focussed forms of the game with weekly tag rugby sessions at King William’s College on Monday evening and wheelchair rugby sessions at the NSC among their offerings.
The southerners would like to thank Vagabonds for their hospitality and Vagas’ coach Franzy Germishuys for officiating.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
