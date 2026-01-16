The intermittent nature of women’s fixtures usually means that back-to-back games are rare and Vagabonds can count themselves doubly unfortunate that not only did they get two in a row, but they are both away.
This weekend they head to Manchester face to Didsbury Toc H. The two haven’t met yet this season but have met four times previously, with Didsbury taking the honours in all four games.
This season though, the Manx side have the slightly better record with three wins from six against Didsbury’s two from five.
Vagas were beaten last week but put up a good show against Macclesfield who are just above them in the standings.
The squad has done well this season but team selections haven’t had the kind of consistency expected of a promotion candidate. Part of this is of course the players’ ability to travel for away matches which is something all clubs find tricky and Vagas need to find a solution for.
One of their big names is Maylyn Campbell who hasn’t played since mid-December.
They do of course have a new star this season in Freya Crowe who has scored in every game and featured at wing, fullback and back row.
If they get their stars aligned this week, they could bring home the bacon.
