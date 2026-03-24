St Ninian’s High School will take 44 Year 7 and Year 8 students to Cheshire this weekend on rugby tour.
The squad will face a strong set of fixtures against Fallibroome High School, Eaton Bank Academy and Wilmslow High School.
Organisers say the matches will provide a valuable test for the young Saints as they continue to develop their skills and experience of competitive rugby.
Alongside the fixtures, students will take part in a range of team-building activities while staying in Stockport.
The tour has been supported by Crown Investigation & Security, whose sponsorship has helped provide kit and contribute towards the overall experience for the group.
The Douglas school, and all the players, would like to thank Conrad Roberts and Crown Investigation and Security for their generous support.
PE teacher Dominic Winrow added: ‘Preparations have gone well, and the squad is looking forward to the challenge ahead and the chance to test themselves against new opposition.’
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