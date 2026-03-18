Vagabonds Rugby Club’s men’s side are back at Ballafletcher this Saturday when the visitors are Colne & Nelson in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire Minor Conference.
With the Conference starting to take shape, Colne find themselves in second place after two very narrow wins, but their last meeting with Vagas at Ballafletcher was a 36-17 defeat back in March 2025.
The two were due to meet in phase one of Counties Three but the game has been postponed with no date for the rearranged game yet fixed.
It’s possible that it may not be played at all if the result doesn’t count for a title win and, with neither team likely to have a shot at the conference title, this seems a distinct possibility.
Vagas opened up with a solid win against Ramsey and appeared to be on the ascendency, but they did just lose out at Congleton last week 19-14.
Colne have beaten both Hoylake and Dukinfield in the Conference and, but for points deducted in phase one, could have been challengers.
Home advantage should give Vagas the luxury of some additional players. Cam Findlay was missing from last week, as was Gavin Turnbull - to have that pair back would be a bonus.
They also missed Theo Head and Ed Knight. Head picked up a knock against Ramsey last month and hopefully he’s now had a chance to recover.
With the home crowd behind them, Vagas have a good chance to take maximum points.
FIXTURES
Saturday, March 21:
Regional Two North West
Widnes v Douglas @ Widnes ko 1.30pm
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire Minor Conference
Vagabonds v Colne & Nelson @ Ballafletcher ko 1.30pm
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Aldwinians v Vagabonds @ Aldwinians
Hartford Homes Manx Cup
PDMS Southern Nomads v Ramsey @ Ballakilley Park ko 2.15pm
DAVE CHRISTIAN
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