Vagabonds women travel to Aldwinians in Women’s NC2 North (South) this Saturday.
The Manx side won the reverse game only 10-0 in December. The Manchester team have won only two so far this season but they’re far from out of it. They beat Didsbury who lie just above them in the standings and also ran Winnington Park to within five and Macclesfield to 11.
This suggests that form is improving and Saturday's fixture could prove tricky for Vagas.
The Ballafletcher soutfit beat Bury by a handsome score two weeks ago, as new star Bea O’Neill grabbed a hat-trick while Freya Crowe and Corinna Daly bagged two each in a 62-8 win.
The math is against Vagas snatching a promotion place though, as they are 13 points adrift of Macclesfield who they face next week at Ballafletcher.
Two wins would make life interesting in the final games and that must start with a victory on the road on Saturday.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
FIXTURES
Saturday, March 21:
Regional Two North West
Widnes v Douglas @ Widnes ko 1.30pm
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire Minor Conference
Vagabonds v Colne & Nelson @ Ballafletcher ko 1.30pm
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Aldwinians v Vagabonds @ Aldwinians
Hartford Homes Manx Cup
PDMS Southern Nomads v Ramsey @ Ballakilley Park ko 2.15pm
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.