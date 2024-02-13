Vagabonds men return to home action this weekend in Counties Four ADM Lancs/Cheshire when Blackpool visit Ballafletcher.
Vagas know that the promotion places are looking very tight in this division and need every possible point from their four remaining games. They won 27-14 away at Blackpool earlier in the season so this game will hold no fears for them.
Blackpool are two from eight in terms of their win ratio, while Vagas are six from 10. The two top sides in the league both have to play Vagabonds but also have to play each other and, if Vagas can hoover up the points in their other games, they’ll be handily placed to benefit from that top-of-the-table clash.
Last week Vagas lost a little surprisingly away at Birchfield. The margin was only a single point but nonetheless it was a loss.
They clearly missed influential stand-off Dan Bonwick who wasn’t on the trip but is thought to be worth around 10 points whatever position he plays. Home advantage may see him return to the squad this week which should help the chase for five points.
Blackpool’s game against Colne & Nelson was abandoned last week because of a dangerous pitch with Colne 31-0 ahead and, but for both Birchfield and Chorley suffering administrative penalties, they would be level at the bottom with Chorley.
Vagabonds at home and on form should pick up maximum points from this one.
Three-way tie at
the Mooragh
Ramsey should have been playing Western Vikings in the Manx Shield, but with a somewhat disjointed fixture list, local organisers have thrown up a three-way scrap with Southern Nomads coming to join the Mooragh Park party.
Each side will play the other for 40 minutes, meaning everyone gets 80 minutes of action.
Ramsey have been the dominant side this season and on paper should win both their games.
They’ve beaten Southern Nomads convincingly twice in recent weeks and, even if form player Josh Corteen is doubtful due to a thumb injury, they should have enough in the tank to beat both.
The Western Vikings game will of course be a dress rehearsal for the Cheshire Plate final on March 16.
Western Vikings v Southern Nomads should perhaps be a contest. A neat cameo from Rob Craine turned the last Nomads/Vikings game. The Peel outfit do of course have Jack Goodwin back from injury and, while he’s no Josh Hockney, his presence on the field will be a threat for Nomads to watch.
Joe Phelan celebrates
notable anniversary
Local referee guru Joe Phelan celebrated a personal milestone last Saturday. He ran out to take charge of Vagabonds under-16s v Aireborough at Ballafletcher on the 40th anniversary of his first game.
Congratulations to Joe from all involved in the game.
Fixtures
Saturday, February 17:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Birkenhead Park
@ Port-e-Chee ko 1.30pm
Counties Four ADM
Lancashire/Cheshire
Vagabonds v Blackpool
@ Ballafletcher ko 1pm
Ravenscroft Manx Shield all
@ Mooragh Park
Ramsey v Western Vikings
ko 2.15pm
Ramsey v PDMS Southern
Nomads ko 3pm
Western Vikings
v Southern Nomads
ko 3.45pm