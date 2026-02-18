Vagabonds women face a massive challenge on Saturday when they head to Winnington Park to take on the second-place outfit in Women’s NC2 North (South).
Park won 34-29 in the reverse fixture back in November and have kicked on from there to claim a spot in the promotion places.
In the November game, Vagas went 22-0 down but battled back to within four points before succumbing to a late try.
Park’s full back was the star of the show that day when running in three tries and, while she picked up a knock in the game, she’s recovered and has played in all Park’s games this season.
Vagas currently sit in fourth place and are 11 points off the top two. A result away at Park would really help them close the gap, especially as they have yet to travel away to unbeaten league leaders Sale and are therefore running out of chances.
They beat Crewe and Nantwich a fortnight ago and will want to build on this. The coaching team have a fantastic mix of youth and experience to pick from.
Veteran scrum half Sammie Macdonald will lead the team and she has some quality outside her with Lauren Ellison and Becky Dunn.
Freya Crowe will always score given enough space and Bea O’Neill has slotted into the back row and looks like she’s been there for years despite only playing two games this season.
Vagas face an uphill struggle but games like these are the ones where promotion is won and lost. Hopefully they can take their chance.
Ramsey face Douglas Celts in Manx Cup
After two surprise defeats for Vagabonds men, places in the Hartford Homes Manx Cup final are up for grabs.
Douglas Celts and Southern Nomads currently occupy top spots but neither have a try bonus point and this weekend sees Ramsey enter the fray when Douglas visit Mooragh Park.
Ramsey were in irresistible form last week when they swept Dukinfield aside 43-19 in a league match. Five of the seven tries came from the back line and no doubt Ramsey will focus there again, subject to the weather.
They were of course on form in the forwards too, with the first try coming from a Dukinfield attacking scrum which was taken against the head.
They’ll miss Irish oak Michéal Flynn this week but expect Adam Dunlop and Joe Flanagan to take up positions in the front row. Dan Kelly ran the game well from scrum half last Saturday and kicked his goals too.
Skipper Josh Corteen may have niggled his hamstring last week and he’ll be subject to a late fitness assessment.
But Douglas’ side which beat Vagas last Saturday is also a classy-looking outfit. There’s power aplenty in the tight five and a back row of Percy Hampton, Craig McGee and Cal Dentith can punch holes and get around the park.
A centre pairing of Craig Martin and Charlie Henthorn will make any defence nervous and it promises to be a proper battle on Saturday.
Aside from two early wins in 2026, Ramsey haven’t had a great league season and this could be Douglas’ chance to reserve an early spot in the Manx Cup final.
FIXTURES
Saturday, February 21:
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Winnington Park v Vagabonds @ Winnington Park ko 1pm
Hartford Holmes Manx Cup
Ramsey v Douglas Celts @ Mooragh Park ko 1pm
