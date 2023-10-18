Southern Nomads host Western Vikings at Ballakilley Park, while Castletown face IoM Barbarians at Poulsom Park. After a big defeat to Ramsey last Saturday Nomads need to bounce back and the visit of Western Vikings may give them they chance they need. They still have a shot at the Cheshire Bowl but need to start getting their best 15 out every Saturday to build up some match fitness ahead of their next fixture.