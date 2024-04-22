The first round of the Dave Phillips running series on Peel promenade and headlands is on Friday evening (April 26), with signing-on at Roots by the Sea on the promenade from 6pm.
Members and prospective new members are reminded that annual subscriptions are now due.
The second of Western Athletics Club’s indoor training sessions is at the QEII School, Peel on Thursday, April 25.
The club’s track and field league, once again sponsored by G. K. Ingham & Sons, begins a week tonight, Thursday, May 2.
- The Isle of Man Junior Fell Running Championships take place at Knockaloe Beg on Saturday, May 4 starting 1.30pm.
It caters for school years two to seven and entries are being taken in advance or on the day. Phone Richie Stevenson on 07624 300407 or email [email protected] for more information.