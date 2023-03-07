Ryan Cringle will follow in the footsteps of younger brother Jamie as he makes his debut at this year’s Isle of Man TT Races, continuing the trend of young, talented Manxmen competing at their home event.
With Jamie having made his debut 12 months ago, 29-year old Ryan will now contest the RST Superbike and Milwaukee Senior Races on the AGR Motorsport Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade this year, and will also compete in the two RL360 Superstock TT Races.
Cringle, who began his racing career a decade ago, has proven himself to be one of the best two-wheel exponents in the island, currently holding titles in both circuit racing and motocross.
Together with brother Jamie, Ryan has dominated the Manx racing scene at the Jurby circuit, but he can also count two motocross championships on his CV, proving his versatility and talent.
He also took his racing further afield last year when he competed in a number of National Superstock Championship rounds, the highlight being 21st-place finishes at Thruxton where he finished both races right behind fellow Manxman and factory Honda rider, Nathan Harrison.
Having grown up in the racing paddock, the Douglas rider contemplated contesting the Manx Grand Prix a number of years ago but opted to wait until he had more racing experience before tackling the Mountain Course.
Having seen brother Jamie make an accomplished TT debut last year, he now feels the time is now right to fulfil a childhood ambition of competing at the Isle of Man TT Races:
‘Competing at the TT is something that’s always been nagging away at the back of my mind and with the racing I’ve done already, I now feel that the time is right to make my debut.
‘I feel I’m ready for the challenge and I think seeing Jamie compete last year made me commit to the task in hand.
‘Obviously, I know the circuit well through living in the island but at the same time I’m well aware that it will be totally different once I’m out on the bike on closed roads.
‘I’ve been in contact with the TT rider liaison officers [John Barton and Richard Quayle] and have laps with them in the pipeline, while I’m also grateful to Conor Cummins, Michael Evans and Nathan Harrison for taking the time to do some laps with me.
‘The big bike suits me more compared to the smaller 600 and I’m simply looking to constantly improve during the course of the fortnight.
‘I haven’t set any targets so there’s no expectations or pressure from anyone and I just want to build things up steadily and go that little bit quicker with each and every lap. Enjoying myself is the main aim.’