Frank Anderson, life member and president of the Isle of Man Badminton Assocition, died last week after a long battle with illness.
He and his late wife Pat became the first husband and wife duo to win the lifetime achievement award at the Isle of Man Sport Awards evening in 2014.
It was richly deserved as both had been heavily involved in the sport for more than 40 years.
Pat, who was wheelchair-bound for much of the time in her latter years with Osteoporosis, represented the Isle of Man at badminton in the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton, Canada.
Her parents, Belle and Billy Sayle, formed Vikings Badminton Club, her father also putting the proposal forward to form the Isle of Man badminton leagues in 1958.
Frank, a former chairman and president of Vikings Badminton Club, became the office manager for the Isle of Man team at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Canada, joined by Pat in 2002 (Manchester) and Melbourne (2006).
They were also pivotal with the organisation of badminton competitions at most of the biennial Island Games events.
A painter and decorator by trade, Frank had struggled with dementia in recent years and passed away in Salisbury Street Nursing Home last Friday at the age of 85.
He and Pat had two sons, Ian and David, and families.
