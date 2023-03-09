The following year, 2007, Hilary was marshalling the Centenary TT at the 26th Milestone when a serious incident occurred, claiming the life of a rider and two spectators. Hilary was severely injured in the accident and as a result of her injuries her left leg was amputated. It was a cruel irony that after so many years of racing it was when working for the safety of others as a marshal that Hilary was seriously hurt.