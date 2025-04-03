There have been light winds and very strong winds for the March series of Manx Sailing and Cruising Club’s dinghy racing on West Baldwin reservoir.
But for the final racing of the Watling Streetworks 2024-25 Winter Series there was both sorts of wind: normally this would be in the usual strong gusts and vicious calms.
Not so on Sunday morning, the first race testing the survival skills of competitors and the second almost idyllic, with the odd puff now and then - naturally. The sun did shine throughout though.
Nine crews lined up for the first race, not long after the start the gusts joined together lending to a few tactical retreats. The remaining fleet of five consisted of three juniors and two seniors.
Revelling in the conditions and keen to finish enough races to discard a 15th place was junior Thomas Watterson (Aero 5) who pulled ahead to finish first on the water and far enough to take a win on correction.
Dave Batchelor (ILCA 6), first senior and second overall, was chased by junior Will Osbourn (Aero 5) in third.
For race two Andrew Dean (ILCA 6), realising that some of the sting had gone from the wind, joined in.
Yet again junior Thomas was at the front of the fleet, very closely followed by Dean so closely that the win went to the latter on correction, with Thomas second and Batchelor third.
The March series was won overall by Batchelor with Thomas second and Dean third.
Special mention to Tullie Hyett who, with a new mast, showed tremendous tenacity and fitness to finish race one in her first Injebreck season and using the larger ‘pro’ sail on her Tera.
This is the last inland racing for this winter as sailors all return to the sea and the Easter Regatta on Saturday, April 19 hosted by Manx Sailing and Cruising Club in Ramsey bay, with the first start at 1.30pm.
MS&CC would like to that sponsor Doug Watling and Watling Streetworks for once again supporting the club’s winter sailing programme. Thanks also to race officer Keith Poole and all the patrol boat crews who have helped out over the winter.
RALPH KEE