The IOM Copiers Easter Regatta 2025 in Ramsey Bay, initially scheduled for Saturday, was moved to Easter Sunday.
This was as a result of the forecast which was for a brisk onshore breeze that would produce surf on the beach, making launching impossible.
On Sunday, despite it being windier than expected, the sun was shining which boosted enthusiasm and 23 dinghies made it to the beach, with 21 starting the first race.
As expected this early in the season, the patrol boat crews were kept busy with capsizes leading to one retirement in the first race of three.
The wind eased for the second race over the same windward/leaward course, Champagne sailing for some but too much for others, causing three more retirements because of tiredness.
The third race featured a 'P' course to add some interest but, with the breeze dropping, perhaps the reaches could have been tighter for added interest as the top three finished in the same order as the overall results after three races.
Teddy Dunn was in first place in an Aero 5, with the ever improving Ivan Nicholls aboard a ILCA 6 in second and the evergreen Dave Batchelor riding his now-repaired Hadron H2 in third.
It was good to see so many juniors out on the water, including the three Teras of Jimmy Cope, Tullie Hyett and Charlie Watterson.
The Aero 5 fleet featured Thomas Watterson, Will Osbourn and Archie Dunn, not forgetting George Pearce who finished all three races in a Laser Radial (ICLA 6).
The prize giving also included the Watling Streetworks Winter Series trophies which went to the following: Thomas Watterson won the Kara Cup and Scott Trophy, David Batchelor the Steam Packet Trophy and Tynwald Cup, and Ralph Kee the Shipyard Trophy.
- Manx Sailing & Cruising Club would like to thank sponsor Mark Corrin of IOM Copiers, race officer Keith Poole assisted by Adrian Wilson and Ed Pearce, plus the patrol boat crews, Helen Kee, Jade Leach, Peter Hoosen-Owen and Graham Wilson.
RALPH KEE