Storm Eowyn may have arrived by the end of this week, but conditions could not have been more different for Manx Sailing and Cruising Club dinghy racing on West Baldwin reservoir on Sunday morning.
The gentle south easterly wind blew mostly up the lake, the odd waft here and there, difficult to call then gusts and of course the usual deadly hollows.
The fleet of 13 started race one and quickly sorted themselves out with large sails at the front, namely Jerry Colman (Finn), Andrew Dean (D-Zero) and Ralph Kee (ILCA 7). The juniors in their Tera Sport and Pro sails were to the rear.
Although the first three finished in the same order it was the only double-handed dinghy of Joe and Eric Whitelegg that took the win after correction, their first of this winter series and good going for a pair of rugby players in light conditions.
For race two the race officer shortened the course thankfully and yet again it was a sort into sail size affair again.
For this contest though, Kee pulled ahead of Dean to finish second on the water. Being ahead of the fleet gives competitors the luxury of racing in ‘clear air’, if there is such a thing in the Baldwin Valley.
Jerry Colman made the most of this and, even after correction, he finished more than a minute ahead of Kee in second and the Whiteleggs in third.
Racing has been exceptionally close and only one second separating some of the competitors. With only this weekend left of the January series, it’s all to play for on Sunday.
For results and photos please visit the MS&CC website and Facebook page.
Manx Sailing and Cruising Club would like to thank Watling Streetworks for its continued support, Keith Poole for being race officer plus Graham and May Shiu for patrol boat duties.
RALPH KEE