Douglas Rugby Club held its annual awards dinner for 150 guests at the Comis Hotel & Golf Resort on Saturday evening.
Sam McCord had a successful night, capturing the coveted Player of the Year trophy in addition to top try scorer award and Players’ Player of the Year accolade.
It boxed off a stellar season for the flying three-quarter.
Wilf Hewson was named as Most Improved Player and Luke Hyland top points scorer.
Britain's Got Talent star Lewis Fuller provided the entertainment on an evening that raised £1,000 towards motor neuron disease research via the My Name’5 Doddie foundation founded by former Scotland star Doddie Weir OBE.
Award winners:
Most Improved Player (presented by coach Phil Cringle) Wilf Hewson; Players’ Player of the Year (presented by Ben Quayle of Black Grace Cowley) Sam McCord; Top Points Scorer (presented by chairman John Gelling) Luke Hyland; Top Try Scorer (presented by Joanna Crookall of Ramsey Crookall) Sam McCord; Clubman of the Year (presented by president Gareth Hooson-Owen) Steve Bradley; Player of the Year (presented by James Geldart of Santander International) Sam McCord.