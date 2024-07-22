Douglas Rugby Club held its annual awards dinner for 150 guests at the Comis Hotel & Golf Resort on Saturday evening.

Sam McCord had a successful night, capturing the coveted Player of the Year trophy in addition to top try scorer award and Players’ Player of the Year accolade.

It boxed off a stellar season for the flying three-quarter.  

DRUFC chairman John Gelling (left) and club members John Hyland and Ian Aldred
DRUFC chairman John Gelling (left) and club members John Hyland and Ian Aldred (-)

Wilf Hewson was named as Most Improved Player and Luke Hyland top points scorer.

Britain's Got Talent star Lewis Fuller provided the entertainment on an evening that raised £1,000 towards motor neuron disease research via the My Name’5 Doddie foundation founded by former Scotland star Doddie Weir OBE.

Award winners:

Most Improved Player (presented by coach Phil Cringle) Wilf Hewson; Players’ Player of the Year (presented by Ben Quayle of Black Grace Cowley) Sam McCord; Top Points Scorer (presented by chairman John Gelling) Luke Hyland; Top Try Scorer (presented by Joanna Crookall of Ramsey Crookall) Sam McCord; Clubman of the Year (presented by president Gareth Hooson-Owen) Steve Bradley; Player of the Year (presented by James Geldart of Santander International) Sam McCord.

Wilf Hewson is presented the Most Improved Player award from coach Phil Cringle (right)
Wilf Hewson is presented the Most Improved Player award from coach Phil Cringle (right) (-)