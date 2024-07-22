Manx hockey player Sienna Dunn helped England win a bronze medal on Saturday at the Under-21 European Hockey Championships in Terrassa, Spain.
After an intense week of matches and five months hard training it was just reward for the former Valkyrs player and the rest of the squad.
After qualifying as runners up from their group, the English played some of their best hockey in the first half against World Cup holders, the Netherlands, in the pair’s semi-final.
However, the Dutch team showed their class with five quick-fire goals in the third quarter securing the game.
This meant the England would meet old foes Germany, who had beaten them 2-0 in the group match, for the all-or-nothing bronze-medal match.
Played at midday in more than 30 degrees heat the game was a tight physical contest.
England grew into the game and scored just before half-time. Germany pushed hard for an equaliser, but a dogged team performance got the team through to take the victory.
It was third time lucky for Dunn after losing the bronze play-off match at the U18 Euros and U21 World Cup last year.
Sienna now has a two-week break before returning to pre-season training with Nottingham University who aim to emulate their BUCS Gold and maintain or even surpass their top-five finish in the Women’s Premiership.