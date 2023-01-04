Isle of Man Commonwealth Games athlete Sarah Astin has been selected to represent England at the Lotto Cross Cup de Hannut, an international cross-country meeting in Belgium.
The event takes place on Sunday, January 22.
Sarah came agonisingly close to being selected for Great Britain for the European Cross-Country Championships last month, so this is a well-deserved reward for her brilliant form in recent months.
This is at least her third England selection for cross-country, underlining her credentials as one of the best XC runners in the country.
The 29-year-old combined a Christmas break back in the Isle of Man with some serious training, which has handsomely paid off.