The second round of the new stockcar season took place on a greasy track at Onchan Raceway on Saturday evening.
Continuing her winning ways, Anna Savino claimed the honours in the Mike’s Motors-sponsored whites and yellows championship, with Song Qi Yang second ahead of Harlow Hooper, Tommie Quayle and Sam Cracknell.
The Onchan Raceway Drivers Experience-backed ninja karts were the first class to compete. Daisy Teare made a winning return with a hat-trick of victories and the overall honours ahead of Dylan Westbrook and Mason Ross who completed the podium, with Carter Ffrench and Roman Hooper taking fourth and fifth.
The Mike’s Motors-sponsored junior rods saw the aforementioned Anna Savino claim the honours in heat one and two, with Macaulay Teare claiming race three.
Savino took the overall honours from Teare with Aidan O’Boyle taking third. Harlow Hooper, Riley Hooper, Alex Durairaj, Tommie Quayle, Tillie Stapleton and Sam Cracknell were fourth to ninth respectively.
James McAllister dominated races one and two for the 1300 Saloon stox, with Lee Jordan claiming the honours in heat three. McAllister took the overall honours from Jordan and Chris Quayle, with Robert Hooper fourth.
In the Mannin Motors production rods, Jake Hooper claimed the honours in heat one with Robert Hooper victorious in heats two and three.
The latter took the overall honours from Georgina Moore and Jake Hooper, with Bradley Stapleton, Brian Purdie and Kevin Hooper fourth to sixth.
The Drain Jetta bangers saw Jordan Halligan-Bunce win heats one and three, with Robert Hooper victorious in heat two.
The overall honours went to Halligan-Bunce from Rian Gilbert and Hooper. Jordan Dougherty, Vinnie Magee, Nick Collister, Tom Richards and Darren Dooley finished fourth to eighth.
- The next meeting will be held next Saturday, May 18 at 5pm.
YVONNE DILLON