The schedule for this weekend’s Darts Corner-sponsored Isle of Man Darts festival has been altered because of the wintry weather.
The amber alert for possible snow forced the closure of host venue the Villa Marina, meaning the festival was unable to start as planned on Thursday evening.
But organisers have now confirmed that the event will get underway today (Friday).
In a statement on Facebook, a spokesperson said: ‘Following on from yesterday’s enforced schedule re-tweak, just a small but important update to inform everyone that the Vila Marina will be open from 11am this morning.
‘Please also be reminded, particularly under the current circumstances, that you will need to register for today’s event and can do so up to 1pm.
‘Once again can I apologise for the situation yesterday and thank you all for your understanding.’
A full preview of the 2023 Isle of Man Darts Festival appeared in this week’s Manx Independent, on sale now.