Isle of Man Netball Senior League reports and results from matches played on Sunday, January 8:
Championship
Route One Turbos 38
Thompson 2 - 12
This match saw Route 1 Turbos and Thompson 2 facing up to each other again sooner than both teams had expected, with their previous meeting only being the final game before the Christmas break.
Route 1 got off to a strong start and quickly scored a succession of early goals. Cassidy Pizzey (C) and Alice Willoughby (WA) linked well to ensure the ball was delivered to the shooting circle, while Imogen Cook at WD applied pressure in the mid-court to the young Thompson attack.
The first quarter ended with Turbos leading 11-2.
The second period saw Becky Lamb taking to the court as WA who, against the strong mid-court defence of Charlotte Geldart (WD), worked well with Pizzey and tirelessly to ensure that she was free for centre passes. By half-time, Route 1 had extended their lead to 21-6.
The third quarter saw Alice Willoughby returning to the court at WD where she continued to add to the defensive pressure already applied by Lisa McMullin and Freya Skillicorn. The latter paired well throughout the game and complemented each other greatly in the circle, earning themselves many tips and turnovers that were converted to goals by their team-mates at the other end of the court. The third quarter ended 26-10.
Route 1 continued to dominate in the final period and play flowed as they appeared to move the ball seamlessly down the court from their defence into their attack.
Their shooting duo of Kate Doran (GA) and Elena Reid (GS) continued to find the net, but this was not without defensive pressure from Thompson’s Hannah Clague (GD) and Rochelle Boyd (GK) who got many an interception, resulting in a turned ball for Thompson.
Unfortunately Thompson were not able to capitalise on these turnovers as they struggled to convert to goal. The final score was 38-12 to Route 1 Turbos and player of the match was awarded to the very deserving Cassidy Pizzey.
Having just played each other before Christmas and with Simcocks taking the win with an impressive performance, Castletown certainly felt that they had something to prove this time around.
Simcocks won the first C pass and Castletown turned the ball over, getting the first goal on the board and both teams seemed to settle into the game quickly. But Simcocks’ shooting partnership of Helena Allen and Ailish Kelly started the morning confidently, consequently taking the lead in the first quarter eight goals to three.
A change in Castletown’s line-up saw Bree Collister take the C position for her first time playing in the Championship and Vicki Corrin go to WA. This change certainly seemed to work in Castletown’s favour as both teams had a lower-scoring quarter thanks to the defensive pressure put on by both sides.
The first half ended with Simcocks maintaining their lead by 15-7.
With changes on both sides, Simcocks definitely came out fighting as GK Megan Howland and GD Lizzy Power certainly made it hard work for Castletown’s shooters. With them capitalising on Castletown’s simple errors at times, it saw them take a greater lead and finish the third quarter 25-10 in front.
The last quarter carried on going from strength to strength for Simcocks and, even with some great turnovers and pressure from Castletown’s defensive duo of Ashley Skelly and Holly Charmer, the score ended 35-16 to Simcocks, with player of the match deservedly going to their GD, Lizzy Power.
JUNIORS
Under-13s Division One
Route One Atoms 40,
Simcocks Sea Eagles 0
The first quarter saw Route 1 take the first centre which was converted quickly thanks to accurate passing down the court and into the shooting circle.
Route 1’s Laila Paradise (GD) and Aimee Doran (C) intercepted the Simcocks centre pass several times during this quarter, providing them with many turnovers that shooters Iselin Keeling (GS) and Connie Keig (GA) were able to convert.
But Simcocks’ Sophie Boyle (GD) and Lily Boyle (GK) worked well together and made some lovely interceptions to disrupt the flow of Route 1. The score at the end of the quarter was 11-0 to Route 1.
The second period saw Simcocks’ Maia Keggen (WA) work tirelessly in mid-court with some excellent interceptions and tips.
She linked well with team-mates Daisy Quine (C) and Claudia Gaskell (WD) to make some fantastic drives, but Route 1’s mid-court players Amber Buchannon (WA), Robyn Hall (C) and Marissa Quirk (WD) linked well together to feed the shooting circle of Route 1 to add to their already healthy scoreline.
The score at the end of the quarter was 23-0 to Route 1.
The third period saw the resilient Simcocks team come out and demonstrate the determination they all had. They had several opportunities to shoot during this quarter as Ella May (GA) and Annabelle Mcintosh (GS) worked together well in the circle, creating space and trying to lose the defence of Route 1.
But Daisy Craig (GD) for Route 1 continued to intercept the ball with the support of Rhea Maher (WD) and they were able to move the ball back down the court.
The defence partnership of the Simcocks GK and GD continued to cause the Route 1 shooting duo difficulties with their excellent interceptions. The score at the end of this quarter was 32-0 to Route 1.
The final quarter continued to display a great passage of play from both teams, but the Route 1 drives onto the ball and spaces they were making on court allowed them to continue to add to their scoreline.
Although the final score was 40-0 to Route 1, Simcocks’ resilience, strength and sportsmanship were an absolute credit to them and they displayed what a fantastic team they are. Players of the match were named as Amber Buchanan for Route One Atoms and Maia Keegan for Simcocks Sea Eagles.
Under-13s Division Two
Thompson Bobtails 0,
Castletown Galaxies 5
Thompson won the first centre pass and got the game underway. They had only had six players so were a player short but still made some lovely passes and the ball made its way into the goal third.
Castletown made an interception and worked the ball down the court to the shooter who was able to convert the goal and they took the lead. The first quarter ended 1-0 to Castletown.
In the second period Thompson went down to five players with an injury, therefore Castletown were able to take advantage of the two free players they had and were able to get the ball down the court a bit easier.
Thompson’s defence made it quite difficult for the two Castletown shooters, making them work very hard for the ball. Despite this, Town were able to convert three goals and at half-time they were 4-0 up.
Starting the third quarter, Thompson had six players back on the court and this made a difference as the additional player gave them more support. Both teams made some good passes and also interceptions so the ball went back and forth down the court and only one goal was scored, which went Castletown’s way.
In the final period both teams tried really hard to get the ball into the shooting circle but the two defences made this very difficult for their opposition’s attack. Interceptions were being made by both teams, this saw the possession of the ball constantly changing.
This was a well-played game and it was lovely to see everyone back playing after the Christmas break. Castletown won the game 5-0, with players of the match going to Quinn Forfar for Castletown Galaxies and Eva Moore for Thompson Bobtails.