Interim Isle of Man men’s football team manager Chris Bass Jr has named his 20-strong squad for this summer’s Island Games in Orkney.
The experienced St George’s winger, who took on the caretaker role in January alongside former Peel and St John’s coach Rick Holden, has named himself in the playing party alongside assistant Matty Woods.
Aside from Bass and Woods there is plenty of experience in the squad with St Mary’s Frank Jones and Karl Clark called up alongside Rushen United’s veteran goalkeeper Mark Blair and Peel stalwart Daniel Pickering.
FC Isle of Man duo Sean Doyle and Dan Simpson also make the cut as does Foxdale’s Lee Gale who, like Doyle, has competed in previous games in football as well as in another sport, namely mountain biking.
The Canada Life Premier League’s top scorer, Peel’s Tomas Brown, is also in the selection.
Bass Jr said: ‘I'm really happy with the squad we’ve put together for this year’s Island Games in Orkney.
‘The standard and commitment in training from all the players made it a very difficult task to finalise a squad of 20.
‘This shows the strength and depth we’ve had to choose from. Myself, Rick and Woodsy are really looking forward to working with the squad and prepare what we believe is a very competitive squad to achieve our aim of a gold medal.’
Isle of Man squad: Mark Blair (Rushen United), Jay Gandy (Colby), James Callister (Ayre United), Stewart Smith (Corinthians), Morgan Naylor (St George’s), Karl Clark (St Mary’s), Matthew Woods (Peel), Daniel Pickering (Peel), Sammy Gelling (St Mary’s), Frank Jones (St Mary’s), Joe Bergquist (St Mary’s), Harry Best (Ayre United), Jason Charmer (Foxdale), Lee Gale (Foxdale), Chris Bass Jr (St George’s), Connor Clark (Corinthians), Daniel Simpson (Corinthians), Sean Doyle (Corinthians), Joao Marques (Corinthians), Tomas Brown (Peel).