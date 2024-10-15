Rory Parker won Andreas Racing Association’s four-hour Endurance race for what is almost certainly a record seventh time on Saturday.
In far from ideal conditions, with wind and rain (not to mention a brief hail shower) sweeping across the former airfield at Jurby, Parker rode his own Honda Fireblade teamed with Mikey Evans, who registered his maiden success in the end-of-season blast.
For the first time the event was divided into endurance and relay, so with the latter on the 1,000cc GSX-R he rode in this year’s TT, they were technically the relay winners (but still first overall on laps completed).
Illiam Quayle led for the first half hour on the Manx Legend Racing Fireblade, but when he handed the reins to course newbie Robbie Gibbons of Chester, there was no living with Parker and Evans (Succulent Chinese Meal), who collectively chalked up the quickest lap of the day in 1min 08.562sec.
Completing 185 laps of the 1.7-mile GP track in less than average conditions was impressive to say the least, enjoying a five-lap advantage over Quayle and Gibbons at the close. The latter pair took the ‘solo endurance’ honours as they were sharing the one machine.
Charlie Hopkins of Bradford and Harley McCabe of Halifax made up the Manx Legend Racing B team on a Yamaha R6 and Fireblade respectively to finish third overall and second relay team.
Next up were Will Corkill, Juan Hunter and Jamie Everitt (Timberwoods Racing) on a Honda CB500, who managed an impressive 165 laps on an unfared bike to win class 1A from former sidecar Centre champion Craig Melvin and youngster Sean Crone (the Flying Pygmies) who were only one lap adrift on the Kawasaki Ninja 400.
Class 1B was won by Ian Soilleux of Bristol and Adam Randles of Ramsey (Old But Gold) on the Honda Fireblade from Tom Knight and Andy Fenton (Dirty and Rusty) on the Honda CBR 600.
Four of the teams were visiting from the UK.
Parker has previously won in 2011 and 2014 with Andrew Dudgeon, 2013 with Dan Kneen, 2017 and 2018 with Craig Neve and 2020 with Seb Spiers.
RESULTS
Overall: 1, Rory Parker and Mikey Evans (1000 Honda and Suzuki) 185 laps in 4hr 00min 10.519sec; 2, Illy Quayle and Robbie Gibbons (1000 Honda) 180; 3, Charlie Hopkins and Harley McCabe (Yamaha 600 and Honda 1000) 171; 4, Will Corkill, Juan Hunter and Jamie Everitt (Honda CB500) 165; 5, Craig Melvin and Sean Crone (Kawasaki 400) 164; 6, Noel Latimer and Tom Snow (Kawasaki 650) 162; 7, Sam Bowers and Lex Geval (Honda 500) 161; 8, Tom Knight and Andy Fenton (Honda 600) 152; 9, Ian Soilleux and Adam Randles (Honda 1000) 149; 10, Matt Ward, Fergus Coulter and Craig Bishop (Yamaha 600 and Suzuki 600) 148; 11, Andrew and George Cowie (Kawasaki 300) 147; 12, Dave Glover, Elliot Newton and Neil Lloyd (Honda 400) 141; 13, Adam Judge and Ben Wilkinson (Triumph 675 and Suzuki 650) 141; 14, Darran Creer, Billy Cummins and Laurie Cummins (Honda 600) 137; 15, Paul Moorby, Alex Tufnall and Ben Grainger (Honda 600 and Suzuki 650) 114; 16, Jake Robertson, Brandon Wright and Ryan Donnelly (Kawasaki 400) 82; 17, Gaz Evans and Tom Robinson (Kawasaki 1000 and Yamaha R1) 67; 18, Ed Wilson and Jamie Cringle (Norton WRS) 62.