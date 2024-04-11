Isle of Man Table Tennis Association’s Mixed Doubles tournament was staged at the NSC recently.
This was played as a round robin, with three pairs taking part. Top seeds Scott Lewis and Becky Bayley won both their matches to take the title, beating Malc Lewis and Francesca Lord plus siblings Wilma and William Dalugdugan.
The latter pair then beat Lewis and Lord to take the runners-up spot.
Under-14s
Another round robin with five players taking part. Top seed Luke Begley played superbly to win all of his matches without dropping a set to take the title.
Number two seed Liav Lanin found the going tough but managed two wins to finish in third place. Seth Hornby Wheeler finished as runner-up, only losing to Luke 3-11, 9-11, 12-14 in a closely-contested match.
The only match to go the distance was between Henry Weaver and Liav, with the latter winning 11-8, 13-15, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9 - a tremendous display of determination and stamina from the youngster.
That result left Henry in fourth place after beating sister Sydnie in straight sets.
Under-18s
Six players entered this event and play started in two groups of 3. Group A saw all 3 players winning one match each. Amit Lanin beat Wilma Dalugdugan 13-11, 11-9, 11-9.
Wilma then went on to beat Dan Levine 11-2, 8-11, 11-9, 11-3 and the match between Dan and Amit saw the former taking the win 11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4.
After a countback, Amit emerged as the winner, leaving Dan as runner-up and Wilma in third place.
Group B was a more straightforward affair, with William Shooter winning both his matches in straight sets, leaving Ege Niyazi and Francesca Lord to play for the runner-up spot. Ege took this by beating Francesca 12-10, 11-6, 11-8.
The semi-final between William and Dan was another straight sets win for William, while the second semi between Ege and Amit saw the latter move into the final with a scoreline of 11-8, 11-9, 4-11, 11-8.
The final saw Amit taking the first end 11-6, but William fought back in to take the next three ends 11-3, 14-12, 11-5 and clinch the title in style.
Over-40s
Nine players were split into three groups of three.
Top seed John Shooter won both of his matches to win group A, leaving Stu Perry and Julian Briercliffe to fight it out for runners-up spot. Perry played extremely well and was a tad unlucky to lose out in the fifth end 15-13, 9-11, 11-5, 6-11, 6-11.
Group B saw top seed Liam Chan lose out on the top spot after losing to Dave Parsons 11-8, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 8-11. Darren Shaw was the third player in the group and found the going tough before finishing in third place.
Group C saw Mike Tamarov beat Jason Quirk 13-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8 to win the group, leaving Quirk as runner-up. Tony Sewell, playing in his first championship, finished third.
With six players going through to the knockout stages, winners of groups A and B received byes to the semi-finals, leaving the remaining four players – Chan, Quirk, Briercliffe and Tamarov to fight it out for a semi-final place.
In the first match, Tamarov beat Briercliffe in straight sets, while Chan had a tougher match against Quirk before eventually winning 9-11, 11-2, 11-7, 11-8.
The first semi-final was between Shooter and Chan, and ended up being settled in the fourth end in Shooter's favour 11-8, 11-9, 8-11, 11-7.
In the second semi between Tamarov and Parsons, the former won in straight sets to book his place in the final but it was Shooter who retained his title with a comfortable scoreline of 11-6, 11-1, 11-7.
Over-60s
Seven players lined up to vie for the title, playing in groups of three and four.
Group A saw Malcolm Cummings take the top spot after beating Steve Curtis in straight sets and Ken Mitchell 16-14, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9. The latter was runner-up after beating Curtis in three ends.
In group B, John Magnall finished on top after winning all of his matches. Geoff Ball was second after playing extremely well to beat Malc Lewis in the longest match of the night, winning 12-10, 9-11, 11-4, 7-11, 13-11. That left Kevin Drewry in fourth place.
The first semi-final was between Cummings and Ball, with the former winning 4-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-3. In the second semi, Magnall beat Mitchell in the fourth end 11-5, 11-5, 8-11, 11-2.
The final was a great match between attacking and defensive styles, with Cummings taking the title in the fourth end after a battling performance from Magnall 11-9, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8.
- For more information about local table tennis, visit the association’s website at www.tabletennis365.com/IOM KEN MITCHELL