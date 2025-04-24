The Easter bunny was alive and well at Ayre Clay Target Club last weekend – and her name is Lynne Macleod!
That was confirmed as she produced an egg-scellent display to pip hubby Winkie and Gary Harrison to win the club’s 50 English Sporting Handicap title on Easter Monday.
The sun was cracking the flags at Blue Point, with 23 shooters taking part in the Atla Group-sponsored competition.
Paul Morton and Donald Edwards completed the top five and it was great to see popular marksman Dave Corlett back in action after his recent spell on the sidelines.
Jack Kneen notched the highest outright score of the day to complete a good weekend for him as, 24 hours earlier, he claimed high gun in the second round of the ACTC sportrap league.
Kneen scored 43 to emerge top of the charts from B class victor Mark Corrin and Alan Wade.
Alan Brew recovered from a below par opening to take fourth place overall just ahead of Alan Kinrade, Tony Tongue and Neil Parsons in that order.
Max Kinrade was the winner of a closely contested shoot in C class.
The club would like to thank sponsor Manx Vehicle Glass and all those who helped set up both competitions.
Sporttrap results: Class A 1, Jack Kneen 43; 2, Alan Wade 39; 3, Alan Brew 34. Class B 1, Mark Corrin 41; 2, Tony Tongue 32; 3, Glynn Hooson-Owen 23. Class C 1, Max Kinrade 26; 2=, Peter Lowe, Donald Edwards and Peter Chadney 25.
All roads up north this Sunday (April 27) lead to the second round of the English Skeet league over both 50 and 100 targets.
JAMES DAVIS