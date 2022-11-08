Sienna Dunn called up to England u18s girls squad
Sienna Dunn has been named in the under-18 girls squad for England Hockey’s age group programme.
The former King William’s College student participated in various assessment camps and training days during September and October, subsequently impressing the coaches to earn her place in the team.
Lisa Letchford, England u18 girls head coach, commented: ‘We have been very impressed to see the players growing throughout the assessment period and demonstrating their superstrengths consistently at an international level.
‘This season’s squad is at a very high level, with many players also competing for a place in the GB Elite Development Squad over the coming weeks.
‘We are looking forward to an exciting season. Well done to everyone who has shown such application and determination throughout the assessment period.
‘Selection to the England age group programme is a significant milestone for a junior hockey player.’
